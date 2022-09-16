Family of Columbus woman killed after hit-and-run seeks answers

Alexis Wolfe, 37, was trying to cross Morse Road this weekend when a vehicle struck her and then kept driving, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexis Wolfe was 37 years old when she died. And she died in Room 37 in the hospital emergency room.

“I’ll never forget that,” said longtime family friend Tammy Turner.

She says the family is devastated at the loss of Wolfe, who leaves behind a daughter who turns 6 years old in November.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, around 8:30 p.m., a Columbus Division of Police report shows Wolfe was crossing Morse Road, near Dunbridge Street, when she was hit by a car. The driver of that car kept going without stopping. And a crash report shows there were no witnesses, and there is no description of the vehicle.

The family is still hoping someone has answers, however, and will come forward with information.

“I consider myself totally human and a loving, caring person of the world, and I’m devastated that people can run over somebody and leave them there, injured,” Turner said. “I could not even do that to a dog or a cat without finding help immediately, let alone a human being.”

Anyone with information can contact CPD Det. Christopher Bailey at 614-645-0264.