Family who lost son to fentanyl overdose talk devastating Columbus police arrests

Four years ago, Brett and Debbie Gibney lost their son to a fentanyl overdose. Since his death, the family has worked to get the deadly drug off the streets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “It’s ironic that we should even have this conversation today because it’s four years to the day that we got the bad news,” Brett Gibney said.

Four years ago: Oct. 1, 2017, was when Brett and Debbie Gibney got the call their son Brent, while he was incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail, had overdosed on fentanyl. Three days later the 29-year-old father-of-two died.

Three years ago, Brett posted a picture to Facebook that has since gained tens of thousands of shares. It was a photo of Brent’s ashes that served as a visual to show a deadly dose of fentanyl. Since then, Brett and Debbie have continued to help others.

“People reach out to us and say those posts you put on fentanyl awareness are having an impact on my life,” Brett said.

This week Columbus police officers John Kotchkoski and Marco Merino were arrested and accused of distributing seven-and-a-half kilos of fentanyl and attempting to smuggle other drugs.

“To have 15 pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill a couple hundred-thousand people, distributed by our police department it’s not only heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” Brett said.

Devastating knowing those who are supposed to help get drugs off the streets are accused of contributing to an ongoing epidemic the Gibneys know too well.

“We fight hard enough just to get the regular mom and pop dealers off the street and we can’t even do that and now we find out law enforcement is helping them,” Debbie said.

The Gibneys say every set back is a chance to do better.

“Every time we hear a headline about a fentanyl bust or seizure or a death, Brent comes to mind instantly,” Brett said.