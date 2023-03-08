Family of 4-year-old struck by driver in stolen Kia intends to sue car manufacturer

Sam Shamansky told 10TV that the family knows nothing will bring back the boy, but they want to make sure no family goes through a similar incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of the 4-year-old boy who was reportedly struck by a stolen Kia at Southpark Apartments has hired a defense attorney who is hoping to hold not only the driver accountable, but also the maker of the vehicle.

Sam Shamansky told 10TV that the family knows nothing will bring back the boy, but they want to make sure no family goes through a similar incident.

“It is impossible to describe watching your child run over and left for dead. Any parent can understand the unbelievable grief and anguish they are going through,” Shamansky said.

The driver suspected of hitting and killing the boy with a stolen vehicle, 24-year-old Tyrell Shute, was indicted on five different charges, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, fleeing the police, receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Columbus Division of Police said Shute refused to stop for officers when they attempted to pull over the stolen Kia on Greenfield Drive. Court records say Shute fled the traffic stop and drove “recklessly” through the complex.

Police told 10TV that a woman was outside with her 4-year-old boy when the Kia struck her child. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he later died.



While Schute is facing charges, Shamansky argues that perhaps the maker of Kias should too. Nearly 500 Hyundais and Kias are stolen each month in the city of Columbus.



“The only thing we can do is take it one step at a time. We of course are focused on our client's emotional health. I'm trying to help them understand the process criminally,” Shamansky said. “We also believe that the Hyundai Motor Corporation should be responsible criminally as well. We think this is reckless behavior that may rise to the level of reckless homicide. We are going to explore every single option.”

Shamansky said they are still weighing their options on what their next steps will be.