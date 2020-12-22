Family to hold private funeral for Casey Goodson Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. will hold a private funeral service on Dec. 23.
Goodson was shot and killed by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus on Dec. 4.
In a written statement Monday, Goodson's family said, "We are so grateful for the support and prayers from the community, both in Columbus and nation-wide, as we mourn the loss of Casey. Our family is forever changed by his tragic and unnecessary loss. We appreciate the opportunity to lay him to rest and grieve in peace. We find comfort in the love and understanding we’ve experienced from the community and our faith leaders as they pray for and with us. While we take this time to grieve, we still continue our fight for justice and demand for answers."
Columbus police, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office are investigating Goodson's death.
Meade reported seeing a man with a gun, according to Columbus police.
Columbus police said Meade was investigating when there were "reports of a verbal exchange" and Meade fired at Goodson.
Goodson's family said Goodson was shot while he was walking into his home carrying food.
In a statement on Dec. 10, Meade's attorney Mark Collins wrote, “At no time did Deputy Meade mistake a sandwich for a gun. Mr. Goodson pointed his gun at Deputy Meade."
Police are expected to present a preliminary case finding to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office within 90 days of the shooting.