Family to hold private funeral for Casey Goodson Jr.

In a written statement Monday, Goodson's family said, "We are so grateful for the support and prayers from the community, both in Columbus and nation-wide, as we mourn the loss of Casey. Our family is forever changed by his tragic and unnecessary loss. We appreciate the opportunity to lay him to rest and grieve in peace. We find comfort in the love and understanding we’ve experienced from the community and our faith leaders as they pray for and with us. While we take this time to grieve, we still continue our fight for justice and demand for answers."