Relatives says shooting, crash that killed 2 in Franklin County involved family dispute

Pozz Striblin was a person of interest in a May 31 shooting that resulted in a crash, killing two people. Striblin was shot on Tuesday by Franklin County deputies.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Alice Williams lost her oldest sister, Roline Williams, on May 31 when the car Roline was in was fired upon and the car crashed on West Broad Street in Prairie Township.

Roline, 40, was a mother of six children with three grandchildren and ever since her death the family said they have been praying for justice.

"We are just sickened," Alice said.

The Franklin County SWAT team developed a lead to the possible shooter of the May 31 crash. The sheriff's office identified him as 20-year-old Pozz Striblin of Columbus.

There was no arrest warrant for him, but deputies had identified him as a person of interest. However, there was a felony warrant for Striblin out of an October 2020 case involving the rape of an 8-year-old girl which landed him as a Tier 1 Sex Offender.

As a result, he must come to the sheriff's office to verify his address. Deputies said he failed to do that. When authorities couldn't find him, they began to look for him.

Court records show his last address was on West Broad Street. 10TV went to the address and a social worker who works there said Striblin's name was on the lease agreement as was still living there. The apartment complex, a converter motel, is designed to help those who are homeless find a place to live.

On Wednesday, Chief Deputy Rick Minerd explained that SWAT began to follow Stribland and attempted to arrest him at the Sunoco gas station on Agler and Stelzer Roads.

SWAT officer filed multiple times, killing Striblin.

The sheriff's office said a gun was found at the scene, but would not elaborate if Striblin pointed it at officers.

"I want to protect the integrity of the investigation. The more information we put out, what happens is it changes people what they saw, what they didn't see. I just want the truth. Not what you didn't see or what other people saw, Chief Deputy Minerd said.