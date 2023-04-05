'He was loved by everyone': Family remembers Eastmoor Academy student killed in crash

Devon Biggs was a popular student-athlete at the school and he showed great promise in his studies and loved his community.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Loved ones are remembering an Eastmoor Academy freshman who died earlier this week.

Devon Biggs' family says he was practicing for track when he was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the driver of a Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on James Road in east Columbus while attempting to give her daughter in the back seat a pacifier, according to a crash report from Columbus police.

The driver told officers that she looked up and saw that traffic was at a halt. She locked her brakes up but she said they were faulty and she swerved to the right to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of her.

The report states that the driver went up over the curb and struck Biggs.

Devon was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

According to Columbus City Schools, Devon was a popular student-athlete at the school and he showed great promise in his studies and loved his community.

His death is a tragedy that is hard for his family in Trumbull County to comprehend.

“He was loved by everybody. We went to a track meet about two months ago down at OSU and he was just like a brother to everybody he met down there,” said Richard Biggs, Devon’s grandfather.

Richard said Devon and his mother moved to Columbus for Lordstown about a year ago.

When Devon’s mother showed up at Eastmoor Academy to collect his things, the whole school was waiting for her.

“She said when she went in the door, the whole ninth-grade class was standing there, the whole track team, teachers, and administrators were all standing at the door waiting on her. It’s a tight school and he loved it,” Richard said.

A memorial for Devon was made at the site of the crash.