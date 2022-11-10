Family of Ohio State student fatally shot in 2020 files lawsuit against university, fraternity

Chase Meola's family is seeking $75,000 in damages for his death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of an Ohio State University student who was fatally shot two years ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi.

Chase Meola, 23, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2020, as a party was ending outside of the fraternity's house on 14th Avenue.

The lawsuit said a group of people were asked to leave the house, an altercation ensued and shots were fired, killing Meola.

Kintie Mitchell was arrested and charged with murder for Meola's death. Mitchell was out on bond on three separate felonies, including burglary, at the time of the shooting. His trial is set to begin in December.

The lawsuit states the university should have done more to protect Meola, claiming the University District, where the fraternity house is located, has a high amount of crime and violence.

The fraternity was also suspended at the time of the party and despite the suspension, the lawsuit said it "continued to hold itself out as an active fraternity, held parties and served alcohol and otherwise engaged in fraternity activities."