Foundation pays off the homes of Ohio firefighter, sheriff who died in line of work

In addition to the two Ohio homes, the foundation said in a release that it delivered more than 30 mortgage payoffs to Gold Star and first responder families.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio families who are grieving the loss of their husband and father now have one less thing to worry about after their mortgages were paid in full.

A foundation aimed at helping families of fallen first responders announced that it paid off the homes belonging to Clark County Deputy Sheriff Matthew Yates and Nelsonville Firefighter Jeffrey Armes.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation made the announcement on Thursday ahead of the holiday. In addition to the two Ohio homes, the foundation said in a release that it delivered more than 30 mortgage payoffs to Gold Star and first responder families.

“July 4th is a day we celebrate America’s freedom with barbecues, beach days, and fireworks. All things we can enjoy because of our brave first responders and military members who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Today we honor the memory of those heroes who gave up their lives by ensuring the families they left behind can stay in their homes,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Deputy Sheriff Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a shots fired call on July 24, 2022. He is survived by his wife Tracy and three children.

Tracy said that the foundation helped her family in a time of grief and chaos to feel more secure.

“Not having to worry about my mortgage will do wonders for my family's ability to grieve and will leave a lasting impact on our lives. Thinking about losing your home after losing your husband is an awful feeling, and our family will now be safe,” she said.

Armes died in the line of duty in 2021 while he was battling a structure fire in Union Furnace, Ohio. While battling the blaze, he realized he had low oxygen, so he removed his tank and mask, grabbed the fire hose and continued to fight the fire.

Armes is survived by his wife Lezlee and their two children. With help from the foundation, the family’s home in Nelsonville is now paid off.

“This is going to help my children and me more than you know. I am so appreciative, and I am at a loss of words of what to say,” said Lezlee who added, “It brings some mixed emotions...It is a relief in a way because I don't have to worry anymore and my home is mine forever. But it is sad because I got this because of my husband’s sacrifice.”