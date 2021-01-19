Central Ohio relative of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reflects on his legacy, the work that needs to continue

Joel King Jr.'s father and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were raised together.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “He inspired me to fight for what’s right, speak out and if you see something say something.”

When you think about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., inspiration and prolific might cross your mind.

As we honor him, Rev. Joel King Jr. remembers Dr. King a little differently.

“Let’s get this straightened out. I’m the son of the brother, and he’s (Dr. King), he’s the son of the brother that makes us cousins,” said King.

Joel’s father, Joel Sr. and Martin were raised together by family. Joel Sr. pastored at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Mansfield.

The two marched with Dr. King, fighting for equality and justice.

Joel told 10TV, Martin wasn’t always as respected as he is today.

“Everybody loves him now but during that time, he was hated royally. But it took his death to make that reality come true,” Joel said.

Joel said movements aren’t started by the masses, but by individuals. Even if that means doing something others normally wouldn’t.

More than 50 years later, he’s seeing the same picture he saw with police brutality and social injustice.

“We’re a long way from where it ought to be, we saw that as a nation on January 6 at the nation’s capital," Joel said.

But, Joel said his dream, the dream Dr. King had and died for, is still alive, and is not going anywhere anytime soon.