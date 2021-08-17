Family of Columbus teen critically injured while riding scooter pleads for help finding driver

Ablessen Isom's family is asking for help to find the driver who struck her in Columbus last month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A heartbroken and distraught Columbus mother is pleading for help finding the driver who struck her 16-year-old daughter last month.

“It’s devastating to watch my daughter, everyday fight for her life," said Tanisha Isom, Ablessen Isom's mother. "At this point, they are telling me she probably won’t wake up on her own."

Ablessen was riding a scooter near the intersection of East Main Street and Carpenter Street on July 2.

At the same time, police say a vehicle on East Main Street went left-of-center, crossed into the westbound curb lane and hit Ablessen.

Her life is now hanging in the balance, with her family praying for any signs of hope.

"We just celebrated her birthday four months ago. It's just horrible," Tanisha said.

The impact tossed Ablessen nearly 15 feet into the air. She landed on her head. The driver never stopped.

“It was the worst call that I’ve ever received in my lifetime. I'm thinking OK - she got hit by a car, a broken leg, a broken arm," Tanisha said.

But the injuries are far worse – brain damage in multiple spots, leaving Ablessen in an unresponsive vegetative state.

“We have to make a decision. Whether to leave my baby like this the rest of her life, or let her go by natural causes," Tanisha said.

The pain for Tanisha is amplified by the thought that someone hit her daughter and didn’t stop to help her. Stripping the joy for her family.

“She keeps us all on our toes, from the music to the dances, to teaching us the new dance routine to the Tik Toks. I usually call her, text her - and get my day going. I can't do that anymore. It's horrible. I'm messed up for real “, said Ablessen's aunt, Malika Isom.

Columbus police said they need help from witnesses to solve this case.

“The bottom line is someone knows something," said Sgt. James Fuqua, Columbus Police Public Information Officer.

Due to the speed of the vehicle, there was no clear image of the license plate or exact model of the car. However, police hope the loud exhaust pipes and tinted windows may jog someone’s memory.

“ Whether it was intentional, unintentional, whether they were driving intoxicated, high on drugs, whatever the case is, you should have the human decency to stop and render aid," Sgt. Fuqua said.

Unfortunately, Columbus police say they’ve seen an uptick in these types of incidents. In 2021 alone, they’ve received over 5,800 calls for hit and skip incidents across the city. Of those, 800 have involved injuries.

Officers say there are several contributing factors to the increase, including distracted driving.

“Just taking you eyes of the road for just one or two seconds, can cause a serious accident," Fuqua said.

“I personally feel defeated, because when it happened, I promised her I would find this guy. I know I haven’t yet. But I promise, I won’t stop," Malika said.

The family is in need of help paying for medical expenses, which continue to rise as they fight to keep her alive. If you'd like to donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here.