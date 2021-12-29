Family describes Columbus mosque leader as ‘a force of compassion’ in wake of his death

In a statement Wednesday, Adam’s family gave specific examples of the work he did to build community members up.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a Columbus mosque leader who was found dead last week is remembering him as a “hero to all who knew him.”

Mohamed Hassan Adam was reported missing Thursday after he never arrived to pick his child up from daycare. At least 70 people set out in search of Adam before members of the Somali community found his body in a van Friday near a wooded area off of Windsor Avenue.

His death came as a shock to the Columus Somali Muslim community, which viewed Adam as a “beloved pillar,” according to Amina Barhumi, who serves as acting executive director of the Ohio chapter for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

In a statement Wednesday, Adam’s family gave specific examples of the work he did to build community members up.

According to his family, Adam made it a point to care for others, establishing a food pantry in Columbus and delivering hot meals to families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year during the month of Ramadan, Adam worked to feed hundreds of people who had spent long days fasting to meet their religious obligations.

“For the past two decades, in the heart of Columbus, Ohio and beyond, he was not only a force of compassion, but a model of service who was driven to give back to those who needed it most,” Adam’s family said.

Columbus police ruled Adam’s death a homicide and an investigation is underway. Now, Adam’s family is calling on community members who might know something about his death to speak up.

“Imam Mohamed will forever live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched with his selfless acts and we will work tirelessly to keep his legacy alive,” his family said.

According to his family, a Janazah, or funeral service, will be held around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 30 at 2334 Mock Road.