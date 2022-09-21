Family of man fatally shot while protecting pregnant girlfriend in Columbus shooting seeks justice

Lee Mardis Jr. was killed in February on Gilbert Street protecting his pregnant girlfriend. Now, the baby is 5 months and the family wants to know who shot Mardis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here.

On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.

Mardis acted as a shield to protect his family from gunfire. He was shot and died from his injuries.

Now, eight months later, his family is still demanding answers.

For the first time, 10TV sat down with Chequala and Sherrie Bowman, Lee’s mother and grandmother.

Chequala said every time she looks at her granddaughter, she sees her son.

“She is...she's so beautiful, she has blue eyes, you know she looks just like Lee,” she said. “When I hold her, it just feels like I’m holding him all over again.”

Chequela remembers that night her son died like it was yesterday. She said she’s proud of him for protecting his family and knows he would do it all over again.

“She's been having a very, very hard time she's had no relief, but she's been strong enough because she has Lee's baby, and that's what Lee would want and she's doing exactly that,” said Sherrie.

The family said they’re still demanding answers. His mother said there still hasn't been an arrest in her son's case.

“I know there are people out there that know a lot. It's very concerning, and I want justice,” said Chequela.

Lee’s daughter won’t get to have those special moments with her him. However, his family will make sure she knows who her father is.