Family of Casey Goodson Jr., community members gather on his 24th birthday to call for justice

Casey Goodson Jr. died after he was shot by Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade on Dec. 4.
The family of Casey Goodson Jr. gathered at Goodale Park on what would have been his 24th birthday to call for justice in his death. Goodson died after he was shot on Dec. 4, 2020 by a Franklin County deputy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother of Casey Goodson Jr. spoke to community members on Saturday, which would have been her son's 24th birthday, to call for justice in his death.

Goodson died after he was shot on Dec. 4 by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus.

About 150 people gathered for a rally at Goodale Park.

Family members of others who have died in shootings involving police officers also spoke during the event.

Those who attended the event are calling for change within the Columbus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The group is also calling on other community leaders to help in the fight for equality.

U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty also tweeted about Goodson on his birthday.

Sean Walton, an attorney for the Goodson family also spoke, calling for legislative changes.

Despite the frigid weather, the event lasted for several hours.