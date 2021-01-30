Family of Casey Goodson Jr., community members gather on his 24th birthday to call for justice

Casey Goodson Jr. died after he was shot by Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade on Dec. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother of Casey Goodson Jr. spoke to community members on Saturday, which would have been her son's 24th birthday, to call for justice in his death.

Goodson died after he was shot on Dec. 4 by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus.

About 150 people gathered for a rally at Goodale Park.

Family members of others who have died in shootings involving police officers also spoke during the event.

Those who attended the event are calling for change within the Columbus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The group is also calling on other community leaders to help in the fight for equality.

U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty also tweeted about Goodson on his birthday.

On your 24th Birthday, we renew the call for #JusticeForCasey. We will NEVER stop. Justice for all! pic.twitter.com/1Ga35lbav8 — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) January 30, 2021

Sean Walton, an attorney for the Goodson family also spoke, calling for legislative changes.