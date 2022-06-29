'Stop flying down these streets': Family of 9-year-old girl killed in east Columbus has message for drivers

Sa'Riya Taylor died after being struck by a Nissan Versa on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Sa’Riya Taylor said the 9-year-old girl was an astounding cheerleader and her smile would take up an entire room.

10TV spoke with her mother, Shatera Taylor, on Wednesday.

"She was going to be the life of the party,” she said. "Perfect eyelashes, brown eyes...just pretty."

Sa’Riya died after she was hit by a car Tuesday. Police said around 4:30 p.m., a black Nissan Versa was heading northbound on South Napoleon Avenue north of Plymouth Avenue.

Police said at the same time, a child, who was later identified as Sa’Riya, ran into the road and was struck by the vehicle.

"They in there or, if they're outside on the porch, they know not to go in no street,” Taylor said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. They didn't say, however, how fast that person was going. Sa’Riya’s family told 10TV that too many people speed down the residential streets.

"Be mindful… there are children out here. Stop flying down these streets. There's no need for it. It's 25 miles per hour. It's residential, it's like that for a reason cause it's kids out here man,” said Nateshawn Hargrove, Sa’Riya’s cousin.

Police said no charges have been filed as of now.