Family of 6 safe after fire breaks out at Hilltop home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family of six is safe after a house fire broke out in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday morning.

Firefighters from the Columbus Division of Fire were called to a home on the 500 block of Wrexham Avenue around 12:00 a.m.

A woman who lived at the home told 10TV she was awake with her husband and four kids when the fire happened.

The husband was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are unknown.