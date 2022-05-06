Family mourns loss of boy from Statehouse shooting during vigil

Prayer, candles and chants “Say his name, BJ!” fill the statehouse lawn

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cries of justice at the Ohio Statehouse as friends and family mourn the loss of 16-year-old Broderick harper Junior, who they knew as the loving BJ.

Dozens of people came to show their support for the young man, praying, lighting candles and chanting, “Justice for BJ!”

“He was just a good kid, despite being around a wrong crowd, he was still just a good kid,” said Broderick Harper Senior, BJ’s father.

Harper said it was senseless violence and the wrong crowd that took his son’s life last weekend when he was fatally shot at the Statehouse after riding scooters with three unknown men. Officials tried to resuscitate him, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

“These kids don't really grow up on friendship these days, I mean, they like to call you their friends, and then turn around and cross you,” said Harper.

The family is asking anyone that has information to come forward, but tells 10TV, they know justice will come.

It was a night the family, and witness Amanda Kinney will never forget.

The security guard comes running out and I thought he was looking at the bikes, but he was trying to bring a guy back to life,” said Kinney.

“I hear his voice in my head, that's.. that's my boy,” Harper said. He encourages kids to find another outlet to express themselves instead of violence.

“Pick up some boxing gloves, a football, a baseball, let that be your outlet. You don't need a gun to act tough, said Harper.