Family members still searching for answers in Columbus woman's 1998 disappearance, death

Stacey Colbert went missing in March 1998 and her remains were found six years later in Delaware County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People gathered on the Ohio State University's campus on Sunday at The Chlois G. Ingram Spirit of Women Park to remember a woman who was murdered in 1998.

The service aimed to get fresh eyes on the unsolved murder case of an Ohio State alum, Stacey Colbert, whose remains were found six years after she went missing in March 1998.

Her sister, Danielle, and her sorority sisters say they hope to keep Stacey's memory alive and bring more attention to this active investigation nearly 25 years after the incident.

It was around this time 24 years ago when Stacey's skeletal remains were found in Delaware County.

“Our holidays were always spent with family, and that person missing always rips your heart out. And it did then and it does now,” said Colbert.

Danielle says a hole continues to burn in her heart as her family and Stacey's sorority sisters relentlessly search for answers.

"All of our pictures passed '98, she's not in them,” said ADPI Sister Ashley Knott, one of Stacey’s best friends who is actively working to find who murdered her best friend.

“Someone knows and we need to know what happened to her, we're not going to forget ever, we just want to know what happened to her and why,” said ADPI Sister Paula Schoup.

Stacey was last seen at her apartment, Governor’s Square near Kenny and Henderson roads. She worked for AEP and was going on a business trip the next day. Detectives say neighbors heard screams and a loud bang that night but no one ever saw anything.

"She had a marketing job, she got to work the Olympics, she had an amazing job with AEP, she was a go-getter, she ran, she did all the checkboxes,” said Colbert. “But even doing all that, but things can still happen.”

The women created the Facebook page called "Finishing Stacey's Fight," to help find her murderer and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Danielle has a message for Stacey as they continue the fight.

“I wish you were here, I miss you. I'm sorry that this happened to you, your niece and nephew, and your family love you so much and I'll continue to fight for you every day,” said Colbert.

There were persons of interest at the time but no charges ever came about. Detectives hope with advanced DNA technology, re-examining evidence will help.