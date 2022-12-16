'I hope they get found': Family, loved ones of Andrew Combs hold vigil at gas station where he was shot

Andrew Combs was shot during an attempted robbery at a Sunoco gas station on West Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andrew Combs was excited about the next few years of his life. He was an expected father to be to a boy. He loved his family and friends.

However, his future was taken away from him abruptly late Tuesday night.

Combs, 21, had just finished Christmas shopping with his pregnant girlfriend Victoria Perez. The two made a stop at the Sunoco gas station in west Columbus.

That’s when Columbus police said he was killed during an attempted robbery.

On Friday, some of his friends and family placed the same sweatshirt he wore that night, in the same spot he fell at the gas station for a vigil in honor of him.

10TV spoke with Perez, who said she held him in his arms as he took his final breaths. An image she’ll never be able to forget.

“It just replays and replays in my head and then when I try to go to sleep all of our memories of us being together replays,” she said, while tears ran down her face.

What Perez wants is justice. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, one of the suspects identified and charged in the shooting is David Johnson III.

Johnson was mistakenly released from the Jackson Pike Franklin County Correction Center last month due to a "human error," according to a Franklin County judge.

Court documents say another person has been charged in the shooting, 18-year-old Caiden Allen.

Both Allen and Johnson have warrants for their arrests. A third suspect has not been identified.