Family identifies woman killed in hit-and-run; sources say officer's vehicle involved in crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members confirmed to 10TV the name of the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle last week. 10TV also learned that the vehicle involved in the crash belonged to a Columbus police officer.

The crash happened in the area of Morse Road and Northowne Boulevard just after 2:40 a.m.

The family told 10TV’s Richard Solomon that Naimo Abdirahman was heading back home from a walk. She was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

Medics were called to the scene and Abdirahman was pronounced dead.

Sources confirmed to 10TV that the vehicle involved in the crash belonged to Officer Demetris Ortega and that it was not a police cruiser. He was relieved of duty later that day.

Police have not specified who was driving the vehicle and no charges have been filed against the officer as of Sunday evening.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Kifaax Mataan, Abdirahman’s older sister, said her heart hurts because she wasn’t able to protect her sister.

“It’s very painful losing my lovely sister…a young woman. It’s very hard and I can’t explain. It’s a lot of pain for me,” Mataan said.

The family told 10TV that they have hired an attorney, who will be reaching out to Columbus police for answers on Monday.

According to the family, Abdirahman was a mother to a 2-year-old child.