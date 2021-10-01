Family and friends hold vigil for two sisters killed by their father on New Year's Day

9-year-old Ava and 6-year-old Alyse were shot and killed by their father, Aaron Williams who then died by suicide on Jan. 1st.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Saturday, family, friends and community members gathered in front of the Scioto River downtown to honor the lives of Ava and Alyse Williams.

The girls, 9-year-old Ava and 6-year-old Alyse were shot and killed by their father, Aaron Williams who then died by suicide on Jan. 1st.

The girls’ mother, Vanecia Kirkland, who was also William’s girlfriend, said their daughters were always happy, loved fashion and drawing.

Saturday night, as loved ones gathered, they did not want it to be focused on sadness

“Today I want it to be a celebration,” Kirkland said.

The mother emphasized how much she appreciates the support from everyone.

The family told us if the girls were there during the celebration, they’ve would have shown their bright smiles.

“The girls would be dancing and laughing, twirling and singing, they would be hugging each other,” Martel Turner said.

Martel Turner is Kirkland’s aunt.

"If they were looking at us now, like we saw the pink rainbow in the sky that reflected off of the waters, they would be like thank you, we love ya’ll,” Turner said.

We’re told the bond Ava and Alyse had as sisters was something special. They were each other’s best friends.

“Those girls had so much life in them, if you look at their pictures, you can see it,” Turner said.

Loved ones described the pain of losing them as indescribable. However, it’s the support from the community and holding tight onto the good memories, that’s helping them through this difficult time.

Jernet, Kirkland’s mother, wrote a letter to her granddaughters.

"To tell you how I feel my loves. Mere words cannot explain. My precious Loves, you held my life inside your tiny hands, and created everything I am. Ava and Alyse, you taught me how to live again. This message is filled with love and gratitude God Bless You!!! You made me feel brand new, For God Blessed me with you. Never Gone and Never Forgotten. You Strong, beautiful, delicate Angels, you have changed the world for the better!!!! We love you so much and we will take care of your Mommy! I love you”