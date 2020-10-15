Family fall activities this weekend in central Ohio

Several popular fall events are kicking off this weekend with special social distancing protocols in place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pumpkins Aglow kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Franklin Park Conservatory. The event is fully outside with trails of hundreds of jack-o-lanterns, their famous pumpkin house, a 1000-pound pumpkin and live entertainment.

People will find signs outside reminding visitors of social distancing and this year the conservatory will close an hour early to allow for a deep clean. The staff asks that all visitors wear masks while enjoying the fall festivities.

Pumpkins Aglow will run Wednesday to Sunday over the next two weekends from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Halloween movies at the Ohio History Center

If you are looking for something spooky, the Ohio History Center is featuring Halloween-themed movies every Friday this month. This week they are playing "Beetlejuice" in their drive-in style theater at 5 p.m. and a later showing at 8:30 p.m. They ask that you bring your own snacks and leave your windows up during the movie. If people do need to exit their car, a mask must be worn the whole time.

While driving out of the Sleepy Hollow Drive-In Series, you will be greeted by several spooky scenes and may even see the Headless Horseman. You find more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.

Boo at the Zoo

Get your costumes ready because Boo at the Zoo starts Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

This year they will have train rides, live music and 13 different themed candy stops. Plexiglass has been built to separate volunteers, who will be in masks and gloves, from visitors looking for a Halloween treat.