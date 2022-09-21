Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire

Fire officials believe lightning struck the front right side of the house. Investigators are looking into an official cause of the fire.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said.

Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.

The Liberty Township Fire Department said the three people who were inside the home were able to safely escape. No injuries were reported.