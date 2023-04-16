Family demanding justice for loved one killed by boyfriend one year ago

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office told 10TV Revels is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 30th.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been one year since the death of Traci Dalton.

On April 16, 2022, Columbus Police were dispatched to a home in a north Linden home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 52-year-old Douglas Revels is charged with the death of 56-year-old Traci Dalton. According to court documents, officers were advised Revels had informed relatives he'd 'had enough' of Dalton and killed her.

"It's been hard because you know we love her we miss her. It took about maybe six or seven months for me to realize that she's never coming back,” said Kelly Mabra, her cousin.

Mabra said her family is determined to get justice for her.

On Sunday, she and other family members met on the corner of Como Avenue for a balloon release. The balloons were purple, to also raise awareness for domestic violence.

They’re hoping this never happens again to anyone else.

"There's so much help out there you know for people to get, that think that they're trapped. there's always a way out,” said Mabra.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office told 10TV Revels is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 30.