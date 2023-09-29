'Please reach out, tell us anything': Family and community continue search for missing 17-year-old

Police identified two persons of interest in connection to the case: 18-year-old Mi'Quel Bowles and 20-year-old Michael Bowles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a week since he went missing, the family of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart continues to search for him.

Last week, Columbus Police said Imperial was reported missing and last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in the North Linden neighborhood. He is considered to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Friday, that’s where his aunt Ricole Rakes, along with members of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, continued their search for him.

“We know that he was here, and we know that he was at the gas station,” said Rakes.

They handed out flyers with Imperial’s picture on them while they searched different yards.

Commander Mark Denner with Columbus police said they are working around the clock to find Imperial. He said there may be foul play could be involved.

"The sooner we can gather more details and have these conversations I think the sooner we'll be able to progress this investigation,” said Denner.

Rakes said they will not stop searching until they find her nephew.

"What if it was your child what if it was their family member,” she said. “Please reach out, tell us anything possible.”

