Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, DOJ gather to honor victims lost to gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week is National Crime Victims Week, and in Columbus, too many families know the reality and pain of losing a loved one to violence.

On Wednesday, Mother of Murdered Columbus Children and the United States Department of Justice joined together to honor mothers and family members who lost their loved ones to violence.

While at the vigil, 10TV spoke with Jessica Jones, grandmother of Demetrius and Londynn Wall'Neal. In December 2021, the young siblings and 22-year-old Charles Wade were shot and killed while inside a vehicle near Kodiak Drive in Canal Winchester.

"It doesn't get any easier,” said Jones. “Actually, I think it's gotten worse as time's gone by.”

Columbus police are still searching for the suspects believed to be involved in the shooting. Detectives have said in the past that they believe it was a targeted attack.

Demetrius, who was only 9 years old, already had his life planned out, Jones said. When he grew up, he was going to play football at Ohio State, just like his favorite player Chase Young.

Six-year-old Londynn, on the other hand, already had her own lip gloss line up and running. Jones said the little girl’s mother had named the "Londynn Rose Collection" after her daughter’s love of lip gloss.

Almost 18 months later, she said her two precious grandchildren deserve justice.

"Somebody in this city or anywhere knows what's going on or knows something. And I don't know how anybody can live with themselves…to see these two beautiful babies be gunned down like that and not be able to speak on it,” said Jones.

That’s what brought her and many other mothers who lost their children to the Survivor Voices candlelight vigil.

Kenneth Parker is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. He said there’s a time to fight for justice, but there is also a time to remember those who lost their lives to senseless violence.

"These mothers wear orange for a reason that means they lost a loved one and I hope that we can get to a day where we're not distributing orange shirts,” he said.

Jones said her family won’t rest until they get justice for Demetrius and Londynn.