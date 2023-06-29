Families enjoying outdoors despite central Ohio Air Quality Alert

Families say they're still enjoying taking their kids out to places like splash pads, but not spending as much time outside as they usually do.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard splash pad was still full of parents and kids on Thursday afternoon, despite an Air Quality Alert in effect.

The alert comes as smoke from wildfires in Canada lingers in Ohio and other Midwest states.

Courtney Goodwin brought her two kids to the splash pad, but didn’t spend as much time as she usually does.

“We don’t want to spend too much time outside obviously with the quality of the air. So we just come outside in short bursts. We can’t be cooped up. It’s the summer time, our kids can’t be cooped up. We would all go crazy,” said Goodwin said.

For Renee White, the air quality alerts are nothing new.

“I used to live in LA for a number of years, so we had smog alerts all the time,” said Renee White, who was visiting the splash pad.

She took her niece outside to enjoy the weather.

“We are outside a lot during the summer, so we are just making it shorter spurts of time,” said White.

White said she’s not really worried about her own health.

“It’s something I’m actively asking my parents that have respiratory issues to stay in,” said White.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission issues the air quality alerts. They work with the Environment Protection Agency, and use air quality meters to get a ready of the quality. 10TV saw an air quality meter at COSI, and meters like that are called “Purple air” that are used in conjunction with the Ohio EPA’s meters.

“Look at the ground level ozone or particle pollution that U.S. EPA monitors in the region,” said Kerstin Carr, the chief regional strategy officer for MORPC.

Carr said although relief is on the way, it’s important that people keep their time outside to a minimum.

“Really reduce the time you are spending outside. If you are sensitive to bad air pollution then might even consider wearing a mask. Really limit driving as well and any kind of outdoor extraneous activities especially,” said Carr.