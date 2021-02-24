Families displaced after early morning fire in northwest Columbus

Battalion Chief Steve Martin with The Columbus Division of Fire said 22 people were displaced by the fire Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Red Cross is helping 22 people after a fire damaged an apartment building in northwest Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters with the Columbus Division of Fire said the fire started on Jasmine Lane in a single unit of a four-unit building. That was the only unit that was damaged.

The power was shut off to that building. Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV it's likely some of the people will be able to return home after the power is restored.