Fall Out Boy to perform at Schottenstein Center in March 2024

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fall Out Boy is coming to Columbus next year as part of their newly announced tour.

The famous band on Thursday announced their new tour “So Much For (2our) Dust” and they’ll be performing with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR.

Fall Out Boy is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center on March 29, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Earlier this year, Fall Out Boy released their eighth studio album, “So Much (For) Stardust” — the latest album since “Mania” in 2018.

The tour starts on Feb. 28, 2024 in Portland, Oregon and ends on April 6, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES:

FEB 28, 2024

Moda Center - Portland, OR

MAR 1, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

MAR 3, 2024

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

MAR 4, 2024

Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

MAR 7, 2024

Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

MAR 8, 2024

Moody Center - Austin, TX

MAR 11, 2024

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

MAR 13, 2024

Legacy Arena at The BJCC - Birmingham, AL

MAR 15, 2024

Amway Center - Orlando, FL

MAR 16, 2024

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

MAR 19, 2024

PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

MAR 20, 2024

CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

MAR 22, 2024

Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

MAR 24, 2024

MVP Arena - Albany, NY

MAR 26, 2024

Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

MAR 27, 2024

PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

MAR 29, 2024

Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

MAR 30, 2024

Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

MAR 31, 2024

Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

APR 2, 2024

Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

APR 3, 2024

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

APR 5, 2024

CHI Health Center Arena - Omaha, NE

APR 6, 2024