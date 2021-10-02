Fairfield County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

The sheriff's office said 63-year-old Collin Keller went missing from Winchester Place in Canal Winchester Tuesday afternoon.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Canal Winchester man who has Alzheimer's Disease.

The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Collin Keller went missing from Winchester Place off Waterloo Street around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says Keller climbed out of a window at the nursing and rehabilitation center.

Police were able to follow his footprints to a nearby parking lot, but then the tracks disappeared.

Keller is 5'9" and weighs 177 pounds. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas.