Fairfield County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Canal Winchester man who has Alzheimer's Disease.
The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Collin Keller went missing from Winchester Place off Waterloo Street around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says Keller climbed out of a window at the nursing and rehabilitation center.
Police were able to follow his footprints to a nearby parking lot, but then the tracks disappeared.
Keller is 5'9" and weighs 177 pounds. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas.
If you have any information on where Keller is, the sheriff's office asks that you call 911.