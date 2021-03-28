Fairfield County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 13-year-old boy

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
The sheriff's office said on Friday that Themba Zyambo was last seen when he left his home in Violet Township.
He has last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark blue or gray shorts and a black face mask.
He is approximately 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information on where Zyambo may be, they are asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office at 740-652-7911.