Missing 13-year-old boy from Fairfield County found safe

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Update: The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office says Themba Zyambo was safely located on Sunday.

Original story:

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office said on Friday that Themba Zyambo was last seen when he left his home in Violet Township.

He has last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark blue or gray shorts and a black face mask.

He is approximately 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.