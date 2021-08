Sheriff Alex Lape said foul play is not suspected.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drowning death at Buckeye Lake.

According to Sheriff Alex Lape, deputies were dispatched to the lake around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies and officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived on the scene and found the body of 72-year-old James Hermann.

Lape said Hermann's wife found him partially submerged in the lake.