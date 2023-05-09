Fairfield County residents oppose plan that could prepare them for Intel's growth

Hundreds of people packed the Fairfield County Records Center for a meeting about a proposed land of use for the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Over the next 10 years, nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County will house one of Ohio’s largest technological investments: the $20 billion Intel chip factory.

Nearly 40 miles south in Fairfield County, residents and farmers are starting to feel some of the effects.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people packed the Fairfield County Records Center for a meeting about a proposed land of use for the county.

During the public comment portion, residents and farmers sounded off.

“I think the plan that we've heard about is missing the importance of greenspace and farms,” one of the residents said.

Commissioners said the plan is designed to help the towns and villages in Fairfield County create their own plans for growth as intel moves in and expansion and overflow come from Columbus.

Andrew Stevenson spoke up at the meeting. He’s with the organization Citizens for the Preservation of Carroll, Ohio. He grew up in Lancaster.

"[Residents] moved here, and they've lived here their entire life because of a rural lifestyle small communities getting to know your neighbors. And they feel that this idea is going to be forced down their throats,” said Stevenson.

Fairfield County Commissioner Jeffrey Fix said change is coming and a lot of growth is already happening. He said this plan is helping them stay ahead of the change, so they're not blindsided.

"People are concerned about growth. I'm concerned too,” said Fix. “It's a process and it's all about hearing folks and trying to make sure their concerns are addressed one way or another in the plan."

Fix said under this plan, the townships are responsible for zoning. If landowners choose to keep their land- it will stay until they choose to do so otherwise.

“If you have a plan in place and you have partnerships with developers the developers end up paying for the infrastructure that's needed and the taxpayers don't have to pay for that,” he said.l

Residents and farmers aren’t convinced this is the best fit for their community. Fix said nothing has been finalized with the plan. Commissioners will take the feedback they received on Tuesday night and combine it with the feedback they’ve received in the past.