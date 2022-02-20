x
Sheriff: Fairfield County couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

The names of the two people who died have not been released.
Credit: Carpio Photography - stock.adobe.com

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — An elderly couple has died in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape. 

Deputies were called to a home on Nicholas Drive near Sherry Lane in Pleasant Township just outside of Lancaster for a reported shooting.

Lape did not provide an exact time on when the incident took place.

The names of the two people who died have not been released, but family members have been notified of the deaths. 

No one else was injured in connection to the incident, according to Lape. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

