Facebook page helps victims of stolen Kias/Hyundais find resources

For several months, 10TV has been reporting on the jump in car thefts, specifically Kia and Hyundai thefts.

Columbus police said from January to June of this year, they’ve received more than 4,000 reports of stolen vehicles. More than 1,500 of those have been; you guessed it, Kias or Hyundais.

A few days ago, on Facebook, the group "Columbus Kia/Hyundai Theft Victims" was created.

The group helps people who have had their Kia or Hyundai stolen gather incident information and help them find their stolen property.

Leilani Perkins had her 2019 Hyundai Elantra stolen from her apartment complex in April.

"The initial feeling was like when you go to the grocery store, and you forgot where you parked your car and you come out and look for it but then it wasn't there. And that was when panic set it,” she said.

Perkins later learned the so-called “Real Kia Boys” were to blame. Columbus Police believe the group is linked to having stolen hundreds of Kias and Hyundai’s. Perkins said the group is even working to take legal action.

"Anything to prevent that from somebody else is a helpful spin on things,” said Perkins.

Perkins said she now owns a 2019 Volkswagen. She now keeps it in a garage within her complex and is very cautious about where she parks it.

She hopes no one has to experience the headache of having their vehicle stolen again.