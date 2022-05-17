'Fabulous for Ohio': JPMorgan Chase CEO thrilled Intel factory coming to Licking County

10TV was the only TV station in Columbus to do a sit-down interview with Dimon. You can see part of that interview Wednesday on Wake Up CBUS starting at 6 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon served as the keynote speaker for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce's State of the Business event on Tuesday.

Dimon sat down with the chamber's president, Steve Stivers, to discuss economic growth during COVID, inflation, workforce issues and the impact of the war in Ukraine on the economy.

Another topic was Intel's decision to bring a massive $20 billion chip factory to Licking County.

"It was fabulous for Ohio. When Pat Gelsinger was made head of Intel, I called him up and said 'Pat, whatever you need, I'm talking 10, 20, 30 billion dollars because I want that guy to succeed. He's the real thing and the fact that he picked Ohio is great for you,'" Dimon said.