Extended license registration deadlines end this week in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State of Ohio gave residents a break when it came to licensing renewal during the pandemic. That break comes to an end this week.

In November of 2020, the state passed Ohio House Bill 404, which extended license, I.D., car and vehicle registration birthday expiration dates.

Anyone with a birthday expiration date that fell between March 9, 2020, and April 1, 2021, was given more time to renew.

This extended expiration ends July 1, which is Thursday this week.

If you are headed to the BMV this week, you should expect potential delays with more people anticipating the deadline.

Residents who cannot present an Ohio driver’s license that is current or expired less than six months for renewal should also be prepared to show proof of full legal name, date of birth, social security number, Ohio residency and citizenship or legal presence.