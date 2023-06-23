Experts say central Ohioans could see gas prices fall below $3 by fall

While the decrease in gas prices is a relief for consumers, experts say it is not the best sign of where the country’s economy is going.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans were paying about $5, on average, for a gallon of gas in June 2022, according to AAA.

This June, Ohioans are paying roughly $1.50 less than that.

While that decrease is a relief for consumers, experts say it is not the best sign of where the country’s economy is going.

GasBuddy, a website that provides real-time gas prices across the United States said prices were so high last year because of pent up travel demand after the federal mask mandate ended.

It's been a bit of a mixed bag for gas prices this week - some states have seen increases ⬆️ while others have seen decreases ⬇️ Gas price trends and how seasonal factors and weather can affect prices at the pump on today's blog: https://t.co/dJ6m9dymWg pic.twitter.com/DJAWWXXYKV — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) June 20, 2023

A lot of Americans wanted to hit the roads.

While that demand has steadied in 2023, GasBuddy analyst, Patrick DeHaan said, “typically when gas prices are falling so significantly, or much lower than a year ago it’s because of economic duress. A lot of the economy is tied to gasoline consumption, so if the economy slows down and Americans slow down, and the economy slowdown also contributes to lower consumption.”

That kind of lower consumption could be a sign of an impending recession, and DeHaan said if the country does slip into, that will mean even lower gas prices, while consumers tighten their belts everywhere else in their budgets.

He added, based on the current trajectory of the economy, he wouldn’t be surprised to see plenty of prices back below the $3 a gallon mark in Columbus this fall.

“Hypothetically, if we see a recession happen starting this fall, coupled with falling demand into the cooler months, we could see the national average falling below the $3 a gallon mark,” he said. “Alternatively, if the economy were to start heating back up, we could see gas prices this fall that are basically very much similar to what we’re seeing now.”