Expert gives advice on staying safe in crowds following Chicago suburb parade shooting

At least six people were killed in a shooting during a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Situations like the shooting in Chicago have people on high alert as they enter crowds for fireworks displays. At least six people were killed and dozens were injured in a shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

Gary Sigrist, Jr., the CEO and President of Safeguard Risk Solutions, said safety starts with what people leave at home.

“You want to leave alcohol and drugs of any kind, you want to leave your own fireworks, whether it's sparkler or a smoke bomb. These are things that are harmless in your backyard, but when you're in a crowd of people, leave all the fireworks, including sparklers, smoke bombs and whatever leave those at home,” Sigrist said.

Sigrist adds people should also have a game plan if something does happen.

“If you see something that makes you feel uncomfortable, I don't care if you miss the fireworks, start moving away from that area. Don't run, just start moving, or be ready to move away,” said Sigrist.

Sigrist said people shouldn't run, but keep an orderly pace to prevent others from being trampled.