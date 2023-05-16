Expert describes actions of Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos as 'reckless'

Hearings are expected to be wrapped by Friday and the board will make its decision on Dr. Grawe's medical license in July.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hearings resumed Tuesday for a Powell plastic surgeon facing multiple malpractice lawsuits filed by her patients.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's medical license last year after it found she did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.

Dr. Gregory Surfield, the state's expert, said a patient, only identified as Patient One, suffered infections that were likely caused by an abdominal injury from liposuction performed by Dr. Grawe.

He analyzed social media videos of Dr. Grawe conducting liposuction and a tummy tuck and said several times the focus is taken off the patient. Dr. Surfiled said Grawe’s tactics were “reckless."

Dr. Grawe, known as Dr. Roxy on TikTok, is known for her videos that show her procedures.

"The more I learn, the more I'm like 'how in the world did I even allow myself to become one of her patients'?” said former Dr. Grawe patient, Mary Jenkins. “When he said that she was reckless, I was like 'that is my man' because when you see the video, and many people have already seen the video, she definitely was looking away from the actual surgery to look at the camera.”

The defense said Patient One did not follow discharge instructions, did not change her bandages and remained in soiled diapers, which they say could have caused the damage.

Defense Attorney Sabrina Sellers adds the patient's husband refused to take her back to see Dr. Grawe and went to the Ohio State hospital instead.

Dr. Surfield said Patient Three returned from a breast augmentation with several complications.

He said this patient was given to a nurse practitioner to perform a hematoma evacuation - calling this a very complicated procedure that should have never been given to a nurse practitioner.

“I was offended by that, because you would think that a doctor is going to allow the proper person do the proper procedures,” Jenkins said. “To have that happen, knowing that person wasn't qualified too, when I say that was irresponsible, that is totally irresponsible."

The defense continued to press the state's expert on his knowledge on the specific procedures. Sellers said Tuesday's expert witness does far less of these procedures each day.

No one will be allowed to listen Wednesday morning as another patient gives their testimony.