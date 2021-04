Officers found at least 20 shell casings at the scene.

Two people went to area hospitals after a shooting in the Hilltop area Thursday night.

Columbus police say they were called to the area of Fremont Street and South Wayne Avenue around 10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire that led to two injuries.

Both people are in stable condition.

Multiple homes and cars were hit during the exchange of gunfire.