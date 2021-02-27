Ex-boyfriend of woman missing from Richland County wanted for kidnapping

Police say 33-year-old Melinda Davis was reported missing on Thursday.

An ex-boyfriend of a woman missing from Richland County is wanted for kidnapping, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Shelby police took a report on Feb. 25 that 33-year-old Melinda Davis never arrived at a home on Cliffside Drive in Mansfield, to which she was headed that morning.

Authorities say it's believed she was going to Mansfield to see her ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old John Mack Jr.

She was last seen near Shelby High School around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Davis was driving her black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with an Ohio license plate number of JGZ8921.

After searching the Cliffside Drive home, and not finding Davis, her car, or Mack, detectives obtained an arrest warrant was issued for Mack on a charge of kidnapping.

Davis is 5-feet tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweat pants and pink flip flops.

Davis has tattoos on both arms and wrists and on her right and left shoulders.

Mack is 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.