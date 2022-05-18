'Ride For Silence' event held in Columbus to honor bicyclists hit, killed on public roads

Riders gathered at Genoa Park along Washington Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for the event.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bicyclists across central Ohio rode their bikes for 10 miles in Columbus on Wednesday to honor cyclists who were hit or killed while riding on public roads.

Riders gathered at Genoa Park along Washington Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. before beginning the "Ride For Silence" event.

The international, annual event begins with reading the names of cyclists who died on the roadways each year.

Riders heard a list of 73 names of those who have died since 2019. Then, bicyclists slowly rode for 10 miles to honor those who died.

Brenda Ribble, the board president for the nonprofit Yay Bikes, is asking drivers to keep an eye out and share the road with bicyclists.

"Please slow down and watch out for us. And know that if it might cost you a few minutes to slow down, it could save their life. It could save your life. If you pass incorrectly and you hit someone else, you could also hurt yourself or someone else," Ribble said.

Ohio law allows bicyclists to ride on public roads as long as they are riding as close to the right side of the road as possible.

This was the first year the event has taken place since the pandemic.