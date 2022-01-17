Join the winter hike challenge, enjoy parks with Ohio Department of Natural Resources

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources celebrated their Winter Hike Challenge this weekend in Hocking Hills.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Even with the winter weather, you can still get out and enjoy our Ohio Parks!

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources celebrated their Winter Hike Challenge this weekend in Hocking Hills. To complete the challenge, download the DETOUR Ohio Trails App, then participate in hikes at state parks in three different regions of our state between January 1 and March 1.

You can participate in guided hikes, or head out on your own, through the winter months. You can explore their different trails, including their Storybook Children's Trails at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website. Check you the Ohio State Parks Winter Hike Challenge too.

The first 500 adventurers to complete the challenge will receive a free limited-edition Ohio State Parks Winter Hiker sticker.

ODNR suggests a few tips to keep your family safe while you're enjoying nature in the winter months: