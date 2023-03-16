Etna man sues Licking County sheriff’s deputies, Pataskala police

Melroy Cort is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran who lost both of his legs while serving. His federal lawsuit claims a violation of his constitutional rights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Etna man is suing members of two Central Ohio law enforcement agencies after an arrest at his home last fall.

Melroy Cort, along with his wife, Samantha, are suing Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, Licking County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexander Caldwell, Licking County Sheriff’s Sgt. George Lorenz, Pataskala Police Officer Zachary Sarver, Pataskala Police Officer Johnessa Justice and the City of Pataskala.

The suit claims false arrest, malicious prosecution, battery and defamation.

This all stems from an Oct. 21, 2022, arrest at Cort’s Etna home.

Cort’s attorney, Fred Gittes, said it started with a property dispute, which he described as a civil matter between neighbors.

Body camera footage linked in the lawsuit shows Cort repeatedly asking officers to leave his property. The situation escalated to the point where Cort was removed from his wheelchair, handcuffed and arrested.

Gittes said Cort spent three days in jail but later had all charges against him dismissed.

“They had no right to come on to Cpl. Cort's property,” Gittes said. “They not only came on, but they harassed him and refused to leave despite dozens of requests. And then, effectively arrested him, blocked him from being able to move, intimidated him, and then arrested him for things that he didn't do and aren't even a basis for any kind of charge.”

The home where the arrest happened was the subject of a previous 10TV story.

Back in 2020, non-profit organizations teamed up to build the Cort family a new home after a fire. The lawsuit claims a neighbor of the Corts called to report damage to a fence between her backyard and the side of the Corts’ home. That called prompted the law enforcement response.

10TV reached out to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp for comment. He released the following statement:

"While we respect Mr Cort’s service and sacrifice to our country, we feel that our deputy acted within his scope of authority and policy. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office shall not comment any further on this matter and will allow the legal process to review and determine the case."