Etna Township couple says 8 crashes have happened in 3 years outside their home

Drivers misread the turn on Palmer Road in front of their home and wind up in their front yard.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Denise and Dean Harrold retired and moved to Etna two-and-a-half years ago.

In that time, they say eight drivers have misread the turn on Palmer Road in front of their home and wound up in their front yard.

“I mean the tow truck man that was here had stories of how this has happened for as long as he’s lived here," Denise said.

What’s that old saying? It’s not “if,” but “when?”

“Usually when they just come through and take out the mailbox, they end up in the front yard,” Denise said.

It’s a sound and a scene that the Harrold's have become used to time and time and time again: the sound of screeching tires, followed by loud thuds and crashing car parts.

“Eight that we know of,” Denise said. “I mean, there’s been a lot of drive-offs.”

The latest time was last Friday when a car slid off Palmer Road and cut through their front yard and onto their driveway and stopped less than five feet from their home.

Another time before that was captured on the Harrold’s home Ring camera.

The Harrold's are grandparents to four, ranging in ages from 3 to 8.

“We try not to let them out anymore because we’re scared,” Denise said. “I’m afraid to cut the grass. I love to cut the grass and every time I go down this way to make a turn, I make sure no one’s flying around the corner.”

What is that other old saying? The squeaky wheel gets the grease. The Harrold's have been that squeaky wheel. Still, the 35 mph zone continues to see issues.

“I don’t even want to claim to know how to fix it,” she said. “I just want the people that know more than I do to figure it out.”

According to newly elected Etna Township trustee, Mark Evans, he’s aware of the situation and says he’s contacted a handful of township employees to see what the township can do and to look at possible actions it can take.

The township has already installed additional signage indicating the upcoming turn.

The Harrold's say their grandchildren will play in the backyard until this matter is fixed.