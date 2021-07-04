Eric Church will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus this September on his new 'Gather Again' tour

"The Gather Again Tour" kicks off Sept. 17 in Lexington, Kentucky and makes its second stop at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sept. 18.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — County music star Eric Church is launching a new arena tour and plans to perform in Columbus this September.

"The Gather Again Tour" kicks off Sept. 17 in Lexington, Kentucky and makes its second stop at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sept. 18.

Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at EricChurch.com.

Tour Dates