Eric Church will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus this September on his new 'Gather Again' tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — County music star Eric Church is launching a new arena tour and plans to perform in Columbus this September.
"The Gather Again Tour" kicks off Sept. 17 in Lexington, Kentucky and makes its second stop at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sept. 18.
Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at EricChurch.com.
Tour Dates
- Sept. 17, 2021 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, Ky.
- Sept. 18, 2021 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
- Sept. 24, 2021 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, Ohio
- Sept. 25, 2021 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, N.Y.
- Oct. 1, 2021 - Alerus Center - Grand Forks, N.D.
- Oct. 2, 2021 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Oct. 8, 2021 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Oct. 9, 2021 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, Pa.
- Oct. 15, 2021 - Ball Arena - Denver, Colo.
- Oct. 22, 2021 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, Alberta
- Oct. 23, 2021 - SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Oct. 29, 2021 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, British Columbia
- Oct. 30, 2021 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, Wash.
- Nov. 12, 2021 - Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, Tenn.
- Nov. 13, 2021 - Ford Center - Evansville, Ind.
- Dec. 3, 2021 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, N.H.
- Dec. 4, 2021 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, N.Y.
- Dec. 10, 2021 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.
- Dec. 11, 2021 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.
- Dec. 17, 2021 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, S.C.
- Dec. 18, 2021 - Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, N.C.
- Jan. 7, 2022 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Neb.
- Jan. 8, 2022 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Jan. 14, 2022 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, Ontario
- Jan. 15, 2022 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, Ontario
- Jan. 21, 2022 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Jan. 22, 2022 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, Mich.
- Feb. 4, 2022 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.
- Feb. 5, 2022 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.
- Feb. 11, 2022 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, Neb.
- Feb. 12, 2022 - Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa
- Feb. 18, 2022 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, Mo.
- Feb 19, 2022 - BOK Center - Tulsa, Okla.
- Feb. 25, 2022 - Hampton Coliseum - Hampton, Va.
- Feb. 26, 2022 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, N.C.
- March 4, 2022 - Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.
- March 5, 2022 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, Fla.
- March 11, 2022 - United Center - Chicago, Ill.
- March 12, 2022 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, Mo.
- March 18, 2022 - Resch Center - Green Bay, Wis.
- March 19, 2022 - Resch Center - Green Bay, Wis.
- March 25, 2022 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC - Birmingham, Ala.
- March 26, 2022 - Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, Ark.
- April 1, 2022 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, Texas
- April 2, 2022 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas
- April 8, 2022 - Toyota Center - Houston, Texas
- April 9, 2022 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, La.
- April 15, 2022 - Moda Center - Portland, Ore.
- April 16, 2022 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, Wash.
- April 29, 2022 - ExtraMile Arena - Boise, Idaho
- April 30, 2022 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, Utah
- May 6, 2022 - Pechanga Arena - San Diego, Calif.
- May 7, 2022 - STAPLES Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
- May 11, 2022 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, Calif.
- May 13, 2022 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nev.
- May 14, 2022 - Gila River Arena - Glendale, Ariz.
- May 20, 2022 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.