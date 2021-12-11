Statewide alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Jackson Township

Anybody with information is asked to call the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-832-1553.

CANTON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl in Jackson Township.

The alert was activated early Friday morning for Ana Burke after she was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwill Store at 7257 Fulton Drive NW in Canton. Authorities say she is believed to be with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett, who is driving a 1991 silver Ford Aerostar van with Michigan registration EHL7187.

“While this is not an Amber Alert, the child is believed to be in danger,” according to authorities.

Ana is described as 3’9” tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry hair with blue eyes. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Stinnett is described as 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a maroon short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-832-1553.

No additional details were immediately available.