Employee found dead in Marysville United Dairy Farmers freezer

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — An employee at the United Dairy Farmers in Marysville was found dead in the store’s walk-in freezer early Wednesday morning.

Marysville police were called to the convenience store around 4:10 a.m. after they say an employee found 50-year-old Colin Cole in the freezer.

The employee told officers she had just arrived at work and was searching for Cole, who had been working the overnight shift, when she found him in the freezer.

Emergency responders attempted to perform CPR, but Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police say his death does not appear suspicious.