Employee claimed more than $7,600 in unemployment benefits while working for ODJFS

Angela Calderon was indicted on Sept. 30 in Lucas County.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former employee with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is accused of receiving thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits while on the job, a recent investigation found.

Angela Calderon was indicted on Sept. 30 in Lucas County on charges of telecommunication fraud, tampering with records and unauthorized use of computer, cable, telecommunication property.

Calderon was working as an intermittent employee with the ODJFS when she reportedly asked a supervisor to access her relative’s claim. When the supervisor refused, Calderon attempted to authorize the claim herself, according to a release from the Office of the Ohio Inspector General.

When the claim was disallowed, Calderon reportedly attempted to reverse the decision. That same day, she submitted her letter of resignation with ODJFS.

A simultaneous investigation with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found Calderon also received $7,650 in unemployment benefits between Dec. 3, 2020 and March 13, 2021 while working as an intermittent employee with ODJFS before her resignation.

Those findings were submitted to the Lucas County prosecuting attorney, leading to Calderon’s indictment. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 18.